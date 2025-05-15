Gwyneth Paltrow Says Filming Kiss Scenes with Timothée Chalamet Was ‘Very Mechanical’: ‘There’s No Romance’

After years away from major movie roles, Gwyneth Paltrow is making her return to the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama Marty Supreme, starring opposite Timothée Chalamet. But while the onscreen chemistry might sizzle, Paltrow is candid about what filming those steamy scenes is really like. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Oscar-winning actress described her kiss scenes with Chalamet as anything but romantic, calling them “very mechanical” and “like choreography but involving tongues.”

Paltrow, 52, stars as Chalamet’s love interest in Marty Supreme, a film that had earlier been revealed by her to feature “a lot of sex.” When the topic of filming intimate scenes came up, it was admitted by her that the process can be “weird” and far removed from any real passion. “You're making out with someone you're not in a relationship with. There's no romance. It's very mechanical,” she said. Barrymore noted it’s usually like getting intimate with a colleague, to which Paltrow responded that it’s “like a choreography but involving tongues.”

Despite the clinical nature of filming, high praise was offered by Paltrow for Chalamet. “Such a wonderful young man” is how he was described by her. His demeanor was referred to as “very polite,” his talent as “great,” and it was mentioned that being with him on set had been thoroughly enjoyable.

Marty Supreme also marks Paltrow’s first major role since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The nerves about returning to work were acknowledged by her, particularly after having spent years focused on raising a family. Now that her son and stepson had been sent off to college and her daughters had already left home, a shift in personal life had been felt deeply.

With Marty Supreme set to premiere on December 25, 2025, a new creative chapter is being embraced by Paltrow. While the illusion of romance may be dispelled behind the scenes, her return to acting, mutual respect with her co-star, and renewed artistic spark promise a compelling performance onscreen.

