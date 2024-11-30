Jude Law Hits The Spot As He Gets Nostalgic Recalling Era of Mid-Budget Films: 'The Heart Of Filmmaking...'

Jude Law has now become a big name in the Hollywood film industry. With major franchise titles under his belt, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Harry Potter, as well as his recent venture with Star Wars, the highly acclaimed actor recently got nostalgic as he remembered his early days in the film industry.

Getting candid, Jude Law reflected on how lucky he feels himself to be in the Hollywood film industry when he was making mid-budget films.

“I mean, I feel very lucky that when I came into this business, they were making [mid-budget films],” the actor from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore stated.

Law then also remembered the films that he had made with big names, such as Anthony Minghella, stating, “Looking back now, it’s remarkable that we were allowed to get away with that.” Jude Law, however, who is a 2-time Oscar nominee, then even stated that those movies had a great way of storytelling that everyone misses.

Law also mentioned that those movies had a perfect budget and were even given proper time along with patience to the stories, all of which is “absolutely at the heart of filmmaking.”

Per the actor from Enemy at the Gates, the current style of filmmaking acts as “a gaping hole.”

The old mid-budget era was surely the best time for movies. While Jude Law misses the good old days of movies, we as an audience too hope the time comes back having the best stories.

Jude Law worked with Minghella on 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley. The duo then came back again in 2003 for another movie, Cold Mountain, and then again for 2006’s Breaking and Entering.

For those who do not know, Jude Law earned Oscar nominations for both The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain.

The Talented Mr. Ripley also starred other big names such as Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cate Blanchett, along with Philip Seymour Hofman.

Law will be next seen in the first season of the Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. In the space opera, the Road to Perdition actor will be seen playing the role of Jod Na Nawood.

Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Monday.

