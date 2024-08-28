Halsey Announces New 'Confessional' Album Titled The Great Impersonator; Cosplays THIS Music Icon In Trailer

Halsey channelizes different musical eras from the 2000s to the 70s in the announcement trailer of her fifth studio album The Great Impersonator. The Eastside singer never misses out on great storytelling and her new confessional album is no different. The pop star shared her creative process with a clip that gave away glimpses of her in the studio and in various celebrity cosplays.

She starts by confessing “I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made.” In the clip, she retrospects what her life would be if she never changed her on stage identity from Ashley (her real name) to Halsey and made her musical debut in 2014.

She contemplates how her life would have panned out if she entered the music horizon in the “early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s?” and along the voiceover she appeared on screen dressed as pop icons from each era including David Bowie and Britney Spears. “Am I still Halsey every time? In every timeline, do I still get sick? Do I become a mom?”

The teaser also featured a clip of her previously released single Lucky which interpolates Britney Spears’ eponymous song as well as some unreleased songs inspired by aesthetics and sounds of different decades. “If it all ended right now, is this a person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?” she says in the video.

Earlier this year, the Colors singer released her first single titled The End from her new album. Through the emotional tune, she conveyed her struggles after being diagnosed with Lupus SLE, revealing that she was “lucky to be alive.” Lucky and Lonely Is the Muse are other records from the album.

Her previous album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power reached number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The About-Face Beauty founder released the single So Good in 2022 and Die 4 Me in 2023 which ranked on the Billboard 100 chart.

Halsey hasn’t announced a release date but according to her website it will be out in 2024.