Harry Potter Fame Jason Isaacs to Star in Gothic Horror Victorian Psycho After White Lotus Success

Jason Isaacs has joined the cast of the forthcoming psychological horror-thriller Victorian Psycho, alongside Maika Monroe and Thomasin McKenzie.

The film tracks Winifred Notty, a demented young governess brought in to teach the children of the estate manners and family history. Under her courteous exterior, however, lies a dark, psychopathic disposition. As Notty acclimatizes to her position, the staff at the estate start to disappear, suspecting her of ulterior motives.

"In 1858, an eccentric young governess, Winifred Notty, arrives at the remote gothic manor, Ensor House. As Winifred assimilates, staff begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners wonder if something is amiss about this new governess," the official description of the movie reads.

According to Deadline, the movie is directed by Zachary Wigon and scripted by novelist Virginia Feito based on her own book. Isaacs plays the character of Mr. Pounds, the mysterious owner of the isolated gothic mansion, Ensor House.

Production is set to start in August, after a prolonged development period. Anton is financing the project in its entirety and is also handling U.S. rights.

Wigon, the director, had kind words for Isaacs's nuanced performance, stating the actor applies "enormous precision" to the subtleties of human conduct. Wigon was thrilled to have Isaacs play the "mercurial" Mr. Pounds.

Wigon told the outlet, "Jason depicts the nuances of human psychology and behavior with enormous precision. I’m thrilled for him to be joining Victorian Psycho—it’ll be fascinating to watch him bring to life the enigmatic and mercurial owner of Ensor House, Mr. John Pounds."

Jason Isaacs also recently starred in HBO's third season of The White Lotus, which was a massive success. He is also most famous for his work in the film series Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

