Travis Kelce Furious at Donald Trump for Mocking Taylor Swift’s Looks; Insider Claims

Travis Kelce is reportedly livid after former President Donald Trump publicly mocked Taylor Swift’s appearance in a now-viral Truth Social post. The pop superstar’s boyfriend and NFL tight end is said to be “ready to fight back” after Trump claimed credit for Swift being “no longer hot.”

According to an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail, Kelce was blindsided and outraged by Trump’s comments, which came as the former president was returning from Saudi Arabia. Trump’s post, which has drawn significant backlash, bizarrely suggested he had something to do with Swift’s supposed decline in attractiveness — a claim many have labeled misogynistic and baseless.

“Travis is seething. He doesn’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Taylor, especially not someone with as big a platform as Trump,” the source said. “He’s not afraid to call it out, and he wants to make it very clear that this kind of behavior won’t be ignored.”

This isn’t the first time Swift and Trump have clashed. Swift has been outspoken about her political beliefs in recent years, often criticizing Trump-era policies and encouraging voter participation, while Trump has dismissed her activism.

As the controversy gains momentum online, sources say Kelce is weighing how to publicly respond, but one thing is clear — he won’t stay silent. “Travis is fiercely protective of Taylor,” the source added. “And this just lit a fire under him.”

