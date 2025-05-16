'Shah Rukh Khan could have been scientist or athlete': Asoka co-actor and childhood friend reflects on King star's childhood, teenage days

Before becoming a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan was a regular boy from Delhi who studied at St. Columba’s School. In a recent interview, his Asoka co-star and childhood friend Rahul Dev, who was his senior at school, reminisced about SRK, describing him as a natural star and an all-rounder who excelled in everything. Rahul added that Shah Rukh could have been anything, a scientist, an athlete, or more.

Advertisement

In an interview with SCREEN, the actor reminisced about meeting Shah Rukh Khan occasionally for cricket practice and during school matches at St. Columba’s. When asked about SRK’s school days, Rahul Dev described him as exceptionally talented in every area.

He mentioned that Shah Rukh excelled academically and was a key player in various school sports teams, including football, cricket, and hockey. Additionally, he praised SRK’s skills in gymnastics and sprinting, calling him truly blessed.

Rahul further mentioned that their school nurtured remarkable talent, noting that having a top leading actor like Shah Rukh Khan was just one example. He added that many of his former schoolmates have gone on to hold prominent positions in various fields.

Shah Rukh Khan was not only recognized for his achievements in sports and academics but was also an active participant in the school’s dramatics team.

Rahul Dev recalled that Shah Rukh often took on the lead role in plays and school functions, suggesting that acting seemed to be a natural fit for him. However, he added that Shah Rukh’s talents were so versatile that he could have excelled in any field, be it as a scientist, athlete, or anything else, highlighting his all-around abilities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rahul Dev was recently seen in the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly alongside Ajith Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. King is being touted as a fast-paced action thriller and is scheduled for release in 2026.

ALSO READ: War 2 POLL: What are you most excited to see in big reveal from Hrithik Roshan’s actioner; Trailer or Jr NTR’s first look? VOTE