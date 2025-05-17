Kristen Stewart Gets Emotional as Her Directorial Debut The Chronology of Water Earns Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, received a warm and emotional welcome at its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Friday night. The film was met with a four-and-a-half-minute standing ovation at the Palais des Festivals.

Stewart, visibly moved by the reaction, embraced her cast with hugs and high-fives as the audience applauded. She also crossed the auditorium to give Cannes director Thierry Frémaux a heartfelt hug.

Addressing the crowd, she said, “I don’t have anything else to say; I left it all on the screen. Just thank you all for being here. Seriously, we finished the movie five minutes ago — it’s not even done. We got so lucky, and I’m so grateful to be here.”

She then invited lead actor Imogen Poots to speak, saying, “Truly, your body is the movie, I’m giving it to you.” Poots responded simply, “She’s the best director, and I hope you all liked the movie.”

Adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, The Chronology of Water was co-written by Stewart and Andy Mingo. The film was produced by Scott Free Productions, with Ridley Scott among the producers. It was shot over six weeks in Latvia and Malta. Alongside Poots, the film features Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, and Jim Belushi.

Before the screening, Stewart introduced the film at the Debussy Theatre, calling it “a radical act of love.” She thanked Yuknavitch for the source material, saying, “Lydia, thank you for writing and spewing in the very face of f**k. Thank you for the trickle. Thank you for the gush. Thank you for everything. Now let’s rip off this bandaid and watch the fucking movie!”

Other first-time directors at Cannes this year include Scarlett Johansson with Eleanor the Great and Harris Dickinson with Urchin.