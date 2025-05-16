Everything Sonam Kapoor eats in a day: From collagen coffee and fancy Italian pasta to bedtime soup

Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood actress, art curator, and style icon, has a well-rounded approach to her diet. While she incorporates healthy elements into her meals, she never compromises on taste. The task is made easier with the help of her chef, Velton, who ensures she enjoys delicious yet nutritious food throughout the day. Here’s what a day in her life looks like from a diet perspective:

1. Lemon water

First things first, the actress starts her day with a refreshing glass of lemon water at 6 a.m. Surprisingly, a recipe as simple as lemon water not only tastes good but also helps boost metabolism and aids digestion.

2. Collagen chocolate coffee

Sonam Kapoor’s chocolate coffee is the perfect way to kickstart the day with bold flavor and an energy boost. The diva adds chocolate to her brewed coffee, calling it her one indulgence. She also mixes in collagen powder, blending skincare with her morning ritual. Collagen is known to improve skin elasticity and promote a youthful glow. However, there’s an ongoing debate about whether adding it to hot coffee affects its efficacy.

4. Soaked nuts

Staying true to her healthy routine, Mrs. Ahuja includes soaked nuts in her morning diet. She usually has almonds, three Brazil nuts, and other nutrient-rich soaked varieties that help fuel her day.

When asked if she drinks apple cider vinegar in the morning, Sonam amusingly responded with a puckered-nose expression—clearly not a fan!

5. Eggs and toast

Keeping her meals both healthy and delicious, Sonam enjoys eggs and toast for breakfast with Anand—prepared by her chef. The highlight is a classic French omelette, a delicate egg dish made with just eggs, butter, and a few simple ingredients. Its appeal lies in the texture—soft and crumbly on the inside, plain on the outside. The omelette is served with toast brushed with parsley butter for an extra layer of flavor.

6. Chicken Arrabbiata pasta

For lunch, Kapoor indulges in a fusion Italian delicacy. Her chef prepares a scrumptious meal for her and Anand featuring chicken, pasta, and rich Italian sauces. The Chicken Arrabbiata pasta is made with chicken breasts simmered in a tangy tomato sauce, topped with herbs and garlic breadcrumbs. This flavorful gravy is then tossed with boiled pasta, making it the perfect hearty and delicious lunch.

7. Chicken on toast

Sonam Kapoor ends her day on a delicious note with chicken on toast for dinner. The chicken is prepared in a creamy sauce with green onions and pepper, then served on toast topped with fresh spinach leaves and pansy flowers for a visually appealing touch.

The Zoya Factor actress pairs her meal with a side of yogurt, strawberries, and blackberries, adding a refreshing and nutritious finish to her day.

8. Soup

Lastly, Sonam Kapoor ends her day with a comforting bowl of soup—often a hearty lentil variety packed with health benefits.

Vayu’s mom also emphasizes the importance of hydration, revealing she drinks at least 3–4 liters of water daily, calling it “healthy and wholesome!”

A day in Sonam Kapoor’s life, from a dietary perspective, is fulfilling, flavorful, and well-balanced. From skincare-infused coffee to nourishing chicken meals and soul-soothing soup, the style icon seamlessly blends health with taste. She credits her glowing skin and overall wellness to mindful eating, adequate hydration, and a thoughtfully planned diet.

