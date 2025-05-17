The Royal's Vihaan Samat is 'chipku' and 'aashiq' in love; reacts to dating rumors with Radhikka Madan

Vihaan Samat is currently in the news for his portrayal of Digvijay Singh in the Netflix show, The Royals. Well, there’s another reason why he is making headlines. Rumors have it that the young actor is dating Angrezi Medium actress Radhikka Madan. While talking about his relationship, love life and career, Samat stated that he is 'chipku' and 'aashiq' in love. He also spoke about Madan. Read on!

While chatting with Filmibeat Prime, Vihaan Samat denied commenting on anything when the host showed him a picture of himself with a mystery girl. As he spoke about his love life and dating history, the CTRL actor stated that he is a “chipku boyfriend.” Sharing more, he stated that he can’t not be that because he’s always with his girl. “I need to check on her. I am always stuck to her,” he admitted.

Sharing his idea of love, the Call Me Bae actor stated, “It's when you and another person connect so deeply that you can be each other's companion for life.” When asked about his plans for marriage, Samat said that first, he needs to find a girlfriend. In the chat, he also admitted to being single. “I am a bit of an aashiq,” he underlined, adding that his ideal thing to do on a date is to chill and talk to the person.

In the same chat, he revealed admiring female actors like Alia Bhatt, Radhikka Madan. Talking more about the Shiddat actress, Vihaan said that she has fantastic work and is one of the really good actors. When asked which movie of Madan he liked the most, Samat cutely said “all of while” admitting that he has watched only some, right from Pataakha to Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Sarfira, and more.

For the unknown, Vihaan and Radhikka sparked dating rumors when a picture of them walking hand-in-hand took over social media by storm. In an interview with ETimes, Madan spoke about her relationship status. She told the publication, “I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private.”

While Samat is enjoying the love coming his way for The Royals, Radhikka is simultaneously working on two projects.

