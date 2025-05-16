Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez gives 'love is in the air' vibes with red rose detailed corset gown

It’s the 3rd day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and our excitement is still on. Today, on Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez made her appearance in a stylish look in a couture red gown and shirt dress. The actress has a thing for trendy fashion, choosing ensembles that instantly turn heads, and surely we expected the same for her Cannes red carpet too. No doubt, she nailed it! Want to know the details? Then let’s dive into it!

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala in a couture red gown by Nicole + Felicia. It has a strapless corset design and a highly voluminous and puffy rose design at the back and on her arms. The gown cascaded down into a mermaid-style skirt, cinching her body to her knees and flaring down at the edges, making the actress look a red-hot beauty on the global stage.

In terms of accessorizing, she chose a statement and dainty choker neckpiece with matching earrings and a stunning ring. The style icon tied her hair into a bun, keeping the front in a side partition and leaving a few strands loose.

She kept her makeup bold with the kohl-rimmed eyes, blush, and a highlighted glow on cheekbones and bright red lipstick for the final touch. With her preference to go with the vibrant red outfit and bold makeup, the actress made an eye-catching appearance at Cannes.

For the second look, the Housefull 5 actress chose Indian designer Anamika Khanna’s fusion dress with a long shirt dress with a cut at the bottom. Adding the formal touch, it had a collar design with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows and a flattering, sleek silhouette. But her look isn’t just about the long shirt dress, but the silver embellishments adorned all over it.

The shirt dress was styled with an upcycled silver set that also reminded us of Ananya Panday’s Lakme Fashion Week red carpet look. It was designed by skilled karigars in Kolkata using old chains and heirloom silver, paying homage to Indian tribal roots.

Cascading down from Jacqueline’s shoulder, it was designed in a cross pattern at the front, a curved pattern at the side and a straight line adorned with silver coins in the middle.

Keeping the focus on all designs, the actress opted for a low-braid hairstyle. Whereas, for accessories, she wore striking dangler earrings with a statement diamond bracelet and ring.

Her beauty choice was all things AWESOME. The dewy makeup featured a radiant base, enhanced with smoky eyeshadow, and accentuated with perfectly curled eyelashes. The illuminating shine on her cheekbones with the rosy blush kept her makeup subtle.

Jacqueline’s Cannes 2025 looks were mind-blowing in their own right, each leaving an impression with their signature design. We can’t wait to see how celebrities will stun us in the coming days.

