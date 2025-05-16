Black Warrant’s Zahan Kapoor admits his ‘name and baggage’ scared him; says it took 12 years to break into Bollywood

Actor Zahan Kapoor was exposed to the Indian film industry since childhood, thanks to his family name. A member of the Kapoor family, he made his debut with the 2022 Faraaz and later got appreciation for his role in the 2025 thriller TV series, Black Warrant. While talking about nepotism, he admitted the 'name and the baggage' scared him, adding that it took him 12 years to break into Bollywood. Read on!

Zahan Kapoor always wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor. Currently, he is being highly appreciated for his stint in the trending OTT series, Black Warrant. But, in a recent chat with Filmfare, the actor admitted that his 'name and baggage' scared him.

While talking to the above-mentioned publication, the Faraaz debutant shared his two cents on nepotism. According to him, the highly debatable word means an undeserving, a non-meritorial advantage that someone gets given because of some personal equation.

But irrespective of that, he was always told to never take that idea for granted and that his daddy's not going to pick up the phone and get him a job.

He further expressed, "In fact, the name and the baggage scared me to the point where I said 'If I don't make the most of an opportunity, if a door opens for me and if I don't make the most of it, if I'm not ready, if I'm not prepared, if I don't have the wherewithal to actually stand on my own feet and confidently walk into that room, then I'm the biggest loser, matlab laanat hai mujhpe'."

Hence, his outlook was that why shouldn't take complete advantage. Having said that, he opined that it hasn't been like there have been handouts at all. "So, I have managed to kind of, like I said, it's taken, you think that it's easy, you have a name. It took me 12 years," the upcoming star expressed.

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan spoke about his relationship with cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. He admitted that while growing up, they were slightly more distant.

