Cannes Film Festival 2025: Emma Stone wears backless gown and Angelina Jolie arrives in Brunello Cucinelli’s strapless outfit

On the fourth day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, we have Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone gracing the red carpet in their dreamy and eye-catching gowns. The celebrities perfectly stick to the no-naked dressing rule and decided to make an awestruck appearance in a shimmery strapless and white backless gown. Excited to know the details? Then let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie

Walking the red carpet, Angelina Jolie decided to wear a shimmery gown from Brunello Cucinelli. The ensemble looked ethereal with the strapless design, the fitted bodice cinching to her waist before gracefully flaring down to the bottom, perfect for the dreamy twirl. The textured fabric for this stunning ensemble added a dramatic flair, giving the actress a standout look.

Coming to her accessories, she wore a striking V-shape delicate neckpiece, and dangling earrings, elevating her red carpet. Her blonde hair was left open, styled straight and parted in a side partition, with one side at the front and the other at the back.

Talking about her beauty, her skin looks forever young and fresh, and for the biggest film festival, she decided to accentuate her facial features subtly. With the radiant base, she achieved a flawless glow. She added a beaming glow with a barely seen blush, and focused on the eyes, enhancing them with perfectly curled eyelashes and shimmery eyeshadow.

Advertisement

Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s fashion can never be dull, and for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the actress looked ethereal in her all-white gown. With the dramatic circular neckline, the ensemble was beyond defined as basic. With the fitted bodice, the white fabric closely hugged the actress’s toned body from top to bottom, flowing into a short train. And lastly, looking at the back, it was backless, showing just the right amount of skin and making us swoon over her.

The fashion icon’s short hair was properly settled with no strands falling out of place. And for the accessories, she added a pop of emerald touch with the statement earrings and a ring, tying all the details seamlessly.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she let her makeup do all the talking. She gave her look a dewy touch with pink-shade lipstick, blush, and glossy lipstick, perfect to appear channel sophisticated vibe.

Advertisement

Both Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone rocked their Cannes look, showing that they're pros at it when it comes to nailing the red carpet.