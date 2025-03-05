The White Lotus Season 3: Netizens 'Bored to Tears' Over Jason Isscas' Storyline; 'Same Thing Over and Over'

The White Lotus Season 3 fans have mixed reactions over Jason Isaacs' rather monotonous storyline, with several X users voicing their complaints online.

The new season of The White Lotus has generated controversy among audiences, with some of them feeling frustrated with the character development of Isaacs.

The latest season of HBO's popular drama follows rich tourists at an upscale Thai resort. Isaacs portrays Timothy Ratcliff, a businessman caught up in a financial crisis tied to his former business partner, Kenny. Most of Timothy's past remains a secret, but the numerous late-night calls to attorneys and assistants hint at a desperate effort to manage the damage.

However, numerous social media fans have termed the plot monotonous, citing that it is not exciting. Others accuse Isaacs' character of spending too much time concerned on the phone, asking the show to move attention to more interesting characters.

One viewer wrote on X, "Can I be brutally honest for a second and admit that I’m bored to tears with whatever is going on with this man... Like I’m sorry I can’t watch any more scenes of him looking upset on the phone. I just don’t care."

They added, "Arrest him. Get him off my TV screen and let me go back to the character actresses I actually care about."

Despite the backlash, others believe the show's greatest asset is its slow-burn storytelling.

A fan responded to the previous reaction, writing, "Art truly is subjective because he was the most entertaining part of the previous episode to me. Seeing him lose his shit was hilarious and Jason Isaacs is doing the “internal scream” flawlessly."

While another pointed out, "Unfortunately I agree. Love Jason Isaacs, I was really excited he would be in White Lotus but his scenes so far are the same thing over and over again."

Supporters feel the reward will be paid out later on in the season, with Timothy's storyline culminating in a dramatic plot turn.

"He’s a fantastic actor. It’ll pay off down the road," another fan chimed in.

Jason Isaacs recently spoke of the grueling shoot, likening it to a Lord of the Flies and old high school experience. Speaking with Sharp, the Harry Potter actor recounted the intense environment, with night shoots lasting long into the day, blistering heat, and minimal downtime between shoots.

The White Lotus season 3 airs on Sundays on HBO in the US.