Bhool Chuk Maaf takes you to Banaras: 11 delicacies to gorge on in the city

The romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set for its theatrical release on May 23, 2025. Audiences will be transported to the vibrant lanes of Varanasi as the film follows Ranjan’s quest for love and a government job.

Set against the backdrop of the city’s bustling ghats and narrow alleys, it offers a cinematic glimpse into the heart of Banaras. Beyond its spiritual aura, Varanasi is also a haven for food lovers, known for its rich variety of street foods and traditional delicacies. Here’s a guide to the must-try culinary delights when visiting this timeless city.

Advertisement

1. Kachori Sabzi

Begin your day like a true Banarasi with a plate of hot, crispy kachoris paired with tangy potato curry. This breakfast staple is best enjoyed fresh from local stalls in the early hours.

2. Tamatar Chaat

Distinct to Varanasi, Tamatar Chaat is a flavorful blend of mashed tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and aromatic spices, topped with crispy sev. Served hot in eco-friendly leaf bowls, it strikes a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy notes.

3. Choora Matar

A seasonal favorite, Choora Matar features flattened rice sautéed with green peas, ghee, and aromatic spices. Garnished with fresh coriander and a dash of lemon juice, it’s a comforting delight best enjoyed during the cooler months.

4. Laaiya Channa

A Banarasi twist on the classic bhel puri, Laaiya Channa blends boiled chickpeas with peanuts, onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices. This crunchy snack is a go-to for a light yet flavorful bite.

Advertisement

5. Baati Chokha

Originating from neighboring Bihar but beloved in Varanasi, Baati Chokha features baked wheat balls (baati) paired with a mashed mix of roasted eggplant, tomato, and potatoes (chokha). Often served with tangy chutneys, this rustic dish is packed with earthy flavors.

6. Dahi Chutney Golgappe

Elevate your golgappa experience with this Varanasi-style twist—filled with spiced potatoes and chickpeas, then topped with sweet curd, tangy chutneys, and a crunchy sprinkle of sev. It’s a perfect medley of textures and flavors.

7. Malaiyyo

Available only on chilly winter mornings, Malaiyyo is a delicate, frothy dessert made from saffron-infused milk and garnished with pistachios and almonds. Served in earthen pots, it melts in the mouth and offers a truly ethereal sweet experience.

8. Banarasi Lassi

Thick, creamy, and topped with a layer of malai, Banarasi lassi is a refreshing drink served in traditional clay cups. Flavored with rose or saffron, it perfectly complements spicy street foods.

Advertisement

9. Thandai

A festival staple, Thandai is a chilled milk drink infused with almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, and spices. During Holi, it’s sometimes laced with bhang, making it both refreshing and invigorating.

10. Banarasi Paan

No culinary journey in Varanasi is complete without savoring the iconic Banarasi paan. This betel leaf preparation, filled with areca nut, slaked lime, and sweet preserves, is a traditional digestive and flavorful meal finale.

11. Sweet Delights

Varanasi’s sweet offerings are as diverse as its culture. From the syrupy goodness of gulab jamun to the unique parval mithai (pointed gourd stuffed with sweetened khoya), there’s a treat for every palate. Don’t miss lavanglata, a deep-fried pastry sealed with a clove, and chandrakala, a crescent-shaped sweet filled with dry fruits.

Varanasi, with its rich array of flavors, offers a delightful experience that’s both diverse and deeply rooted in tradition. As Bhool Chuk Maaf brings the city’s essence to the silver screen, let your taste buds embark on their own journey through the streets of Banaras.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf: What to expect from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-led rom-com with time loop twist? Find out