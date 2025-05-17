Ishaan Khatter is ‘Cannes-bound’: Actor gets nostalgic over special Homebound token as he awaits film festival premiere

It’s a proud moment for Ishaan Khatter as he is gearing up to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor has jetted off to attend the prestigious event where his film Homebound will have its world premiere. On his way to the French Riviera, Ishaan got nostalgic over a special token from the movie.

Today, May 17, 2025, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of how he spent his time during the layover on his way to Cannes. He was sitting at a cafe in Zurich, Switzerland, with a coffee cup and the script of Homebound in front of him. The actor shared, “Brought my script along to remember where we started.. Homebound is Cannes-bound :).”

In another story, Ishaan offered a peek at his prep notebook, which was filled with his notes. He revealed, “Found my book of character and language prep for Homebound sitting in Switzerland on a layover. How time flies.”

The makers of Homebound announced the premiere date as May 21 just a few days ago. They shared a poster in which Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa were captured in a joyful moment. The caption read, “Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.”

The film is competing in the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival along with other titles like Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, Urchin, and more. It is Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film. His first movie, Masaan, was also screened at Cannes. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are the producers.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the series The Royals. The viewers saw him playing a prince in a dashing avatar. His physique and shirtless scenes caught everyone’s attention. The show, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, can be streamed on Netflix.

