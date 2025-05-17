Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines targets USD 20M Friday in US; frontloaded or built to last?

Final Destination: Bloodlines is off to a spine-chilling start at the domestic box office with its USD 5.5 million Thursday preview and a forecast of USD 20 million Friday. The sixth installment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise is eyeing a home opening weekend in the range of USD 45 to USD 50 million, a figure that could outgross all its five predecessors.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the 2025 film serves as both a reboot and sequel, often referred to as a 'requel,' revitalizing the franchise after a 14-year gap since Final Destination 5. The story follows Kaitlyn Santa Juana’s character, a college student who begins experiencing deadly premonitions, an inherited curse from her grandmother, and must race against time to save her family. The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and returning series icon Tony Todd.

Despite the genre’s typical front-loaded nature, Bloodlines might prove to have longer legs. The film has received a B+ CinemaScore — a solid grade for a horror sequel — and has been lauded by both critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a franchise-best 93 percent critic score and a glowing 90 percent audience score, signaling strong word of mouth that could support its run beyond opening weekend.

The film’s Thursday night previews contributed significantly to its early earnings, and positive social media buzz has only fueled anticipation. Fans are praising the film’s blend of suspense, character-driven storytelling, and inventive death sequences, hallmarks of the franchise that have been elevated in this new installment.

Final Destination: Bloodlines had a long journey to the screen. Following the commercial success of the 2011 entry, development for a new chapter began, initially teased as a reimagining. However, by 2020, series creator Jeffrey Reddick confirmed it would be a direct continuation. Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, with Guy Busic and Lori Evans Taylor penning the screenplay from a story co-developed with Jon Watts.

Released on May 16, 2025, the film has become not only the best-reviewed installment in the series but also a strong contender for one of the year’s top horror debuts. If the momentum holds, Final Destination: Bloodlines could become a rare horror sequel with true staying power.

