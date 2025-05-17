Court Reveals Cassie and Diddy’s Personal Texts Amid Abuse Allegations; ‘Can I Not Get A Chance...’

On the fifth day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile sex trafficking trial, jurors were presented with intimate text exchanges between Combs and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. The messages, introduced by the defense, gave the courtroom a glimpse into the emotionally charged and complex dynamic between the two during their 11-year on-and-off relationship — particularly around the time Ventura says she was trying to leave him.

One notable message from 2018, the year of their final breakup, showed Combs pleading with Ventura: “Can I not get a chance to make things right? I haven’t taken care of you?” To which Cassie responded, “You took care of me materialistically, not where I needed it. I needed you to love me and put me first.”

The messages come amid Ventura’s allegations that Combs raped her in 2018 — an accusation first made public in a 2023 civil lawsuit that was swiftly settled for $20 million. Although Combs admitted no guilt, the case triggered further investigations, including federal raids on his homes and multiple additional accusations from other alleged victims.

More texts revealed during the trial added layers of complexity. Ventura admitted to having consensual sex with Combs after the alleged rape and while she was dating her now-husband, Alex Fine. She also told Combs she was “lost without him,” and acknowledged in another exchange, “I wouldn’t be at the beautiful point in my life if I hadn’t been with you.” In a final exchange from 2012, Combs asked about having a “freak off,” to which Cassie flirtatiously replied that she wanted it to be the “first time… for the rest of our lives.”

Despite their painful history, messages showed the pair continued to express affection post-breakup. Cassie once texted, “I don’t hate you. I never have,” and Combs called her his “ride or die always” and one of the “greatest women in the world.”

Cassie’s cross-examination concluded Friday, capping off a tense week of testimony and emotional revelations. As the courtroom sorts through the tangled layers of love, manipulation, and alleged abuse, the messages between Cassie and Diddy remain a focal point — humanizing both parties while underscoring the blurred lines in their controversial and deeply scrutinized relationship. The trial continues, with Combs facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

