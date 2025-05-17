'Jin’s vocals are so heavenly': BTS ARMY goes wild over his live performance of Don’t Say You Love Me

BTS' Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, is back and making waves once again! BTS’ Jin is riding the tidal wave of success following the release of his second solo album Echo, and fans can’t get enough. The album’s title track, Don’t Say You Love Me, dropped on May 16, 2025, and almost instantly, the internet exploded. From Weverse to TikTok, ARMYs everywhere were spinning the track on repeat, hearts full and ears blessed.

But things got even more exciting the very next day. On May 17 at 5:30 PM KST, Jin hosted a special fan meet event in Seongsu, South Korea—and it was everything fans hoped for and more. Not only did he greet ARMYs in person with his signature charm and goofy energy, but he also performed Don’t Say You Love Me live for the very first time!

Let’s just say Jin’s vocals were nothing short of magical. Fans in the audience and those tuning in via Weverse Live and TikTok Live were left speechless. Some even described his voice as “heaven-sent” and “out-of-this-world.” Others couldn’t contain their feelings, flooding comment sections with emotional reactions like, “OMG THE VOCALS!” and “My ears have been blessed!”

Jin also surprised fans with a performance of With the Clouds, another stunning track from Echo. The emotional delivery, his soft falsettos, and subtle strength in his voice—it was a masterclass in live singing.

During the fan meet, Jin shared a fun behind-the-scenes tidbit about the music video for Don’t Say You Love Me, which stars actress Shin Se Kyung. The collaboration came together thanks to a shared acquaintance through the camera director. “She’s such a pro,” Jin said, admiring her skills. “I’ve only acted with the BTS members before, so this was new for me.”

And of course, what’s a fan meet without some selfies? Jin snapped selcas (selfies) with lucky ARMYs, serving visuals in a cool blue denim shirt layered under a sleek black jacket. The man is effortlessly handsome—we all know it.

Echo features seven tracks: Don’t Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring Yena), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. With its mix of heartfelt lyrics, emotional ballads, and Jin’s golden voice, the album is already becoming a fan favorite.

ARMYs, prepare for more surprises—BTS' Jin is back, and he’s brighter than ever!

