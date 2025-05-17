Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning Box Office India Morning Trends Day 1: Tom Cruise’s spy thriller off to superb start

Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, which marks the eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible series, has finally arrived in theaters. The action spy thriller features Tom Cruise in his iconic role, Ethan Hunt. Released on May 17, 2025, Mission Impossible 8 is off to a superb start at the Indian box office.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has begun its theatrical run today. As per morning trends, the Tom Cruise starrer will have a strong double-digit opening at the Indian box office. It will be the biggest opening among all the previous installments of the Mission Impossible franchise in our nation.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Mission Impossible 8 sold over 100,000 advance tickets in final pre-sales in top national chains in India a day before its release.

Going by the cult status and the final installment factor, the new release can open beyond expectations, considering the Saturday holiday. Moreover, audiences, especially Tom Cruise's fans, are expected to step into theaters in large numbers.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning also stars actors like Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, who have reprised their respective roles from previous installments. The film delves into Tom Cruise's character, IMF agent Ethan Hunt, continuing his mission two months after the events from Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning marks Tom Cruise's theatrical comeback after two years. He was last seen in its direct sequel, Mission Impossible 7. Christopher McQuarrie's latest directorial is competing with the holdover releases, Raid 2 and Final Destination: Bloodlines, in India.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is running in theaters near you.

