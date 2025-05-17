Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Cassie Ventura and Her Husband Share Statements After Her Testimony Against Disgraced Rap Mogul

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' civil trial saw a tearful four-day testimony by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. Eight months pregnant with her third child at the time of giving her testimony, Ventura described claims of long-term abuse, such as sexual coercion, drug abuse, manipulation, and domination when she was dating Combs.

The court hearing concluded with Ventura in tears as she conveyed a feeling of emotional depth towards Combs, showing that she did not have any hatred for him, though she relayed painful moments she had experienced.

After the closure of her testimony, Ventura issued a statement recapping the week's hearings. She called the experience both challenging and transformative, saying that it enabled her to regain a sense of empowerment and start an inner healing process.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget,” read her statement.

Ventura hoped that her testimony would invite other abuse survivors to be brave and start their own healing journey. She continued to note that as she heals further, she remembers more clearly, which only strengthens her determination never to forget what occurred.

Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, who was present at the trial and heard the graphic and horrifying details, also made a public statement. The couple, married since 2019, has two children together and is awaiting a third.

In his statement to reporters, per People, Fine addressed public rumors and made it obvious that his wife had found the courage to liberate herself from her history of trauma without someone else saving her. He commended her for her courage to escape from years of violence and manipulation, and he recognized that her recovery was the result of her inner strength and determination.

"I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her," Fine said in a statement.

Fine noted that their family is now concentrating on the future in a setting of laughter and love. He further stated that they would not be issuing any additional public statements and requested privacy while they prepare to receive their newborn child.

"This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom," he added.

Alex Fine concluded that thanks to the courage of Cassie Ventura, the world their child will be born into is a safer world.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

