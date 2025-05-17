A Look Back at Chris Brown’s Legal Troubles Over the Years as He Faces New Assault Charge

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault, s*xual abuse and violent behavior

R&B singer Chris Brown's image has been tarnished by a long series of legal troubles and violent incidents over the years. This week, he was arrested in Manchester, England, and charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle in a nightclub. As the case unfolds, it adds to a turbulent timeline that spans over a decade.

2009—Assault on Rihanna

In February 2009, Brown brutally assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna on the night before the Grammy Awards. Photos of Rihanna’s injuries surfaced online and shocked the world. Brown was arrested and later pleaded guilty to felony assault. He was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, and six months of community service. This incident left a deep dent in the rapper's image.

2012—Nightclub Brawl

In June 2012, Brown was involved in a violent brawl along with rapper Drake at a New York City nightclub. Several people were injured, including NBA player Tony Parker, at the venue, according to reports.

2013—Hit-and-Run Incident and Probation Violation

Brown’s probation was revoked in July 2013 after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles. Though the charges were later dismissed, Brown was required to serve an additional 1,000 hours of community service.

2013—Arrest in Washington, D.C.

Just months later, in October 2013, Brown was arrested and charged with felony assault in Washington, D.C., after he was involved in a "physical altercation" with two men outside the W Hotel. The charge was eventually reduced to a misdemeanor, and he spent 36 hours in prison along with his bodyguard.

2014—Rehab Expulsion and Jail Time

In March 2014, Brown was expelled from a court-mandated rehab facility for violating internal rules. This led to his arrest and a sentence of 131 days in jail. He was released on June 2, 2014.

2015—Resort Assault Case

Brown was briefly named in a misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas, where a man alleged the singer hit him after an argument over a basketball game at the Palms Casino Resort. However, the man declined to press charges.

2016—Las Vegas Party Fiasco

In January 2016, a woman alleged that Brown beat her and stole her cell phone during a party at the Palms Casino Resort. The rapper was investigated by police in Las Vegas.

2016—Assault Lawsuit by Former Manager

Later that year, Brown’s former manager, Mike G, filed a lawsuit alleging Brown "brutally" attacked him on May 10. The lawsuit dragged on until a reported settlement in 2019.

2017—Restraining Order from Karrueche Tran

Brown’s ex-girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran, obtained a five-year restraining order against him in 2017, alleging years of abuse, threats, and violent behavior.

2018—Sexual Assault Charges

In May 2018, an unidentified woman sued Brown and two others after she was allegedly held down and sexually assaulted in the singer's home during a party on Feb. 23, 2017. In April 2020, the lawsuit was dismissed and settled out of court.

2019—Rape Allegation in Paris

In January 2019, Brown was detained in Paris on suspicion of aggravated r*pe and drug violations after a woman accused him of assaulting her. The probe was later dropped, and Brown filed a defamation suit against the woman.

2021—Battery Investigation in Los Angeles

In June 2021, Brown was under investigation after a woman claimed he slapped her so hard that her weave came off during an argument at his LA home.

2022—Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Florida

In January 2022, a woman filed a 20 million USD lawsuit alleging that Brown drugged and r*ped her on a yacht docked near Diddy’s home in Miami. Brown denied the accusations and later released texts that appeared to contradict her claims. The lawsuit was eventually dropped.

2023—London Nightclub Brawl

Abe Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging that the rapper hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila while at the London nightclub TAPE.

2025—Arrest in Manchester for Alleged 2023 Bottle Attack

Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, and charged with grievous bodily harm for assaulting Diaw two years ago. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.