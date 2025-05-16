What is Pilates? 7 Bollywood celeb-approved moves for tight muscles and core strength

Pilates has emerged as one of the most popular fitness regimes among celebrities these days. Actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others are frequently seen sweating it out at Pilates studios under the guidance of their trainers.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a new-age system of exercise that is quite different from regular fitness routines at the gym.

It uses special apparatus and is specifically designed to improve physical strength, enhance overall flexibility, correct posture, and increase mental awareness.

History records that it was first developed as a mind-body exercise in the early 20th century by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates.

How does Pilates work?

Pilates is completely different from regular weight-training and muscle-building exercises. It involves a series of precise, repetitive movements that directly engage the core muscles and focus on improving body alignment.

Moreover, it emphasizes breathwork and mindful engagement through controlled movements, promoting overall well-being.

Here are 7 diva-approved Pilates moves you should take note of:

1. Ladder barrel

Sara Ali Khan uses the Cadillac machine at the Pilates studio to perform a move called the Ladder Barrel. This exercise actively engages the back muscles and focuses on spinal alignment. It also requires strong mental concentration.

2. Quad pike

Alia Bhatt often performs the Quad Pike move on the Pilates reformer machine. Starting from an inverted plank position, the exercise progresses by lifting the hips and engaging the core muscles.

3. Side bends

Janhvi Kapoor incorporates the Side Bends move into her Pilates routine. This exercise involves bending the torso to the side while engaging the core, targeting the obliques and helping to stabilize the shoulders.

4. Swan dive

Deepika Padukone takes on the challenging Swan Dive move during Pilates. This dynamic exercise targets the back, glutes, and hamstrings. It begins by lying on the stomach, lifting the upper body and legs off the ground, and then rolling forward and backward while maintaining spinal extension.

5. Articulated bridges

Katrina Kaif practices the Articulated Bridges move, which involves sequentially rolling the spine into a bridge position. The movement is gradual, starting from the pelvis and progressing through each vertebra. It helps improve spinal mobility and stretches the front of the body.

6. Jackknife sit-ups

Malaika Arora likes to train with Pilates by doing Jackknife Sit-ups. This exercise targets the core, especially the abdominal muscles. It is performed by lying flat on the back and gradually rolling the spine up and down, combined with controlled breathing.

7. Dead bug crawls

Kareena Kapoor Khan includes Dead Bug Crawls in her Pilates regimen. This exercise fully engages the core muscles by moving the body on both sides simultaneously. It also enhances coordination and body awareness.

