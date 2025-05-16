Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan take 40% of film budget as fees? Siddharth Roy Kapur spills industry truths

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the producer behind acclaimed films such as Barfi, Haider, and Dangal, recently shared insights into the financial workings of the Hindi film industry. During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, he explained that casting top-tier stars in large-scale productions often requires dedicating 30 to 40 percent of the total budget to their compensation. However, he also observed a shift in approach, with many actors now choosing to accept lower initial fees in exchange for a percentage of the film’s profits.

Advertisement

Siddharth Roy Kapur explained that for major projects, as much as 30 to 40 percent of the budget often goes toward the lead actor’s fee. He compared this to Hollywood, citing Tom Cruise’s earnings for Top Gun: Maverick, where a significant portion of the budget was allocated to the star because his presence guarantees a huge opening.

Similarly, Siddharth noted that in Indian cinema, stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Hrithik Roshan heavily influence a film’s financial structure due to their strong box office pull.

When questioned about whether leading actors are accepting salary reductions, Siddharth Roy Kapur responded that it wasn’t exactly a pay cut. Instead, he explained that actors are increasingly opting to take a smaller upfront fee and instead earn more through profit sharing.

This approach allows them to benefit directly from the film’s success, making revenue sharing a growing trend in the industry moving forward.

Advertisement

Siddharth Roy Kapur explained that a portion of the actor’s compensation is typically included in the production budget as a fixed fee.

However, many actors are now opting to take a smaller fee upfront in order to help manage overall costs. In return, they receive a share of the profits if the film succeeds. He noted that this profit-sharing model is becoming increasingly common in the industry.

The veteran producer highlighted that profit-sharing is gaining popularity in Bollywood, benefiting both actors and producers by making projects more financially rewarding for all parties involved.

ALSO READ: ‘Even worse than TV’: Anurag Kashyap slams OTT platforms, claims they’re dumbing viewers down