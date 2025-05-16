Final Destination: Bloodlines Day 2 Box Office: Kaitlyn Santa Juana starrer headed to emerge a HIT in India

As per early estimates, Final Destination: Bloodlines is looking at Rs. 6 crore Friday at the Indian box office. That will be a healthy 15 per cent growth from its opening day. The two day running total is Rs. 11.25 crore.

The film opened well on Thursday, registering the fourth-highest opening day ever for a Hollywood horror film in India. While a slight dip on Friday would have been considered acceptable, Bloodlines not only avoided a drop but actually managed to grow, which is a positive sign. From here, it would have been safe to expect the film to be a HIT but it will be hitting a road block tomorrow with release of Hollywood tentpole, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. In fact, its looming presence might have actually contributed to Bloodlines holding better today.

Advertisement

Normally, the film would be looking at Rs. 9-10 crore Saturday from a Rs. 6 crore Friday. However, with Mission: Impossible entering the fray, that may no longer be realistic. If Bloodlines can at least hold steady and match its Friday number, that would still be a decent outcome. A Rs. 7 crore plus Saturday would indicate strong trending and if it somehow manages normal growth despite the competition, the film would be on path to be a major HIT in this space.

To date, only four Hollywood horror films have grossed more than Rs. 50 crore in India. With its first two day performance, Bloodlines looks likely to become fifth.

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Day 1 India Box Office: Fan-favorite horror clocks biggest opening of franchise; nets Rs 5.25 crore including night shows