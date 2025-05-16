The Royals girl Bhumi Pednekar styles trackpants look with Rs 3,40,000 Louis Vuitton bag
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in the city rocking sporty trackpants, but it was her Rs 3.4 lakh Louis Vuitton bag that truly stole the spotlight.
Bhumi Pednekar, who won hearts with her performance in the Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter, was recently snapped embracing her laid-back vibe. She turned heads with her cool and comfy outfit—a chic crop top and track pants, paired with a luxurious designer bag. Curious to know more? Let’s dive in!
The stunning Bollywood actress was spotted in the city sporting a grey crop top featuring a crew neckline and short sleeves. With its fitted bodice, the top flattered her figure beautifully. It's the perfect fashion inspo for a casual hangout, and when styled right, it works great for coffee dates, shopping sprees, and more.
Bhumi Pednekar embraced the laid-back aesthetic in wide-leg gray track pants that offered effortless movement—perfectly capturing the “comfort girlie” vibe.
Keeping accessories minimal yet chic, she paired her outfit with classic golden hoop earrings. To elevate the casual look, Bhumi carried a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3,40,000, featuring versatile straps that can be held by hand or slung over the shoulder.
For makeup, she kept it fresh and natural with a no-makeup makeup look that enhanced her radiant glow. A dewy base, soft blush on the cheeks, and nude lipstick brought the look together. Her mid-length hair was styled in a middle part, with the ends shaped into soft waves for added volume and polish.
If you’re planning to take style cues from Bhumi Pednekar’s recent look, here’s a quick tip: for a casual hangout, you can easily pair a grey crop top with straight-leg, flared, or wide-leg denim jeans. So the next time you’re feeling lazy but still want to look effortlessly stylish, turn to Bhumi’s lookbook for inspiration. Save it now!
