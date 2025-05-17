BTS’ Jin’s Echo sets new record, becomes most No. 1 K-pop album on iTunes in 2025, surpassing BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego

BTS' Jin is officially back, and he’s making serious noise. The eldest BTS member dropped his second solo album, ECHO, and it’s everything fans hoped for — emotional, powerful, and totally Jin.

The album launched with its title track, Don’t Say You Love Me, and came packed with six more bangers: Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (ft. YENA), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. ECHO is a full-course meal of feels. Love, heartbreak, self-reflection — it’s all there, and Jin delivers it with style. While most title tracks hog the spotlight, Jin made sure every single track got its moment.

ECHO just became the K-pop album with the most No. 1 on iTunes in 2025, beating out BLACKPINK Lisa’s Alter Ego. Yep, Jin officially claimed the throne.

About a month ago, Jin gave fans a sneak peek of ECHO, describing it as a reflection of universal life moments. He shared that the album captures “everyday emotions” — the kind we all go through but rarely put into words.

With lush instrumentals and powerful band-driven sounds, ECHO showcases Jin’s vocal range and emotional storytelling on a whole new level.

And the fan reactions? Next level. ARMYs and Jin stans are lighting up the internet with love. One fan wrote, “Jin breaking records nonstop,” while another simply said, “Congratulations, king. You deserve it.” One comment summed it up: “In less than 24 hours… ended with ease. Period.”

Of course, this isn’t Jin’s first solo win. His debut EP, Happy, released last November, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and featured Running Wild, his second solo Hot 100 hit after The Astronaut. Jin’s solo era? Yeah, it’s thriving.

BTS’ Jin has officially announced his first solo world tour — #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, and it’s about to be massive. Launching this June in South Korea, the tour will hit nine global cities with double-night shows, including Japan, the U.S., the UK, and Amsterdam.

It’s a huge moment for Jin, following the success of ECHO and his rising solo journey. But first, catch him performing ECHO live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21.

