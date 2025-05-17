Did you know Athiya Shetty ditched C-section and delivered Evaarah naturally? Suniel Shetty reveals, ‘It’s unbelievable how she…’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is currently enjoying the best phase in his personal life as he recently became a nana. Her daughter Athiya Shetty gave birth to her little daughter Evaarah on March 24 this year. Now, the actor revealed how she ditched the C-section and delivered Evaarah naturally. He also called it ‘unbelievable’ the way she went through the entire process.

In an interview with News 18, Suniel Shetty opened up on his daughter’s delivery and shared, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a cesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and pediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process.”

The Kesari Veer actor shared that it hit him being a father and he was amazed to see how strong his daughter is to do that.

He also gave all the credit to his wife, Mana Shetty, and called her a ‘strong woman.’ He added that Athiya Shetty took these qualities from her. Calling her a ‘beautiful mother,’ Suniel shared, “Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown or shown that she’s tired and exhausted.”

Suniel Shetty also revealed that the Hero actress has embraced motherhood beautifully. He admitted he considered her a ‘little baby’ and was not sure how she would handle motherhood. However, she turned out to be an unbelievable mother.

The actor added, “The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things, and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride.”

Suniel also revealed that his Instagram feed is now packed with kids' content. He mentioned sending childcare reels to Athiya, while she responded with clips of grandparent-grandchild bonds.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul embraced parenthood on March 24, 2025. Taking to Instagram, they shared the joyful news with their fans. A month later, the cricketer shared the first glimpse of their little one and revealed her name, Evaarah, meaning gift of God.

