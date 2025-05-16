South Indian Thayir Sadam, aka curd rice, is Chiyaan Vikram’s favorite comfort food; want to know its recipe?
Comfort food, dahi chawal with spicy tadka will evoke your senses, leaving you craving for more. Here’s your recipe
If dahi-chawal didn’t entice you yet, Chiyaan Vikram’s version of the same will definitely do it. The South Indian icon has Thayir Sadam or Curd rice as a clean and light evening meal. When talking about this recipe, he took the listeners into the realm of a heavenly delicacy.
However, he has very specific rules for making his version of curd rice. The Dhruva Natchathiram actor mentioned that his dish needs to be slightly warm and creamy in texture. The rice must be soft and a bit mashed. The curd, he says, should not be too set; it needs to be slightly liquidy in consistency.
Delightfully relishing in his recipe storytelling, Vikram said that dahi-chawal tastes the best when it’s raining outside. It is also a healthy recipe that you can eat when your body is not feeling good.
Here’s the recipe for Chiyaan Vikram’s ultimate comfort food recipe for Thayir Sadam:
Ingredients:
- Steamed rice
- Curd
- Milk
- Ghee
- Mustard seeds
- Chana dal (Split chickpeas)
- Urad dal (Split white lentils)
- Cumin seeds
- Green chillis
- Dry red chillies
- Neem Patti (Margosa leaves)
- Coriander leaves
How to make:
Rice and Curd:
- Steam the quantity of rice you need
- Put dahi on top of the steamed rice (For 3 spoons of rice, 2 spoons of dahi)
- Pour some milk on top to adjust the consistency of the dahi-rice
- Add salt as per taste
Tadka:
- On a medium flame, heat a tadka pan
- Add one to two tablespoons of ghee
- When the ghee turns hot, add one tablespoon of mustard seeds
- Now add one tablespoon of chana dal and urad dal each
- Add a tablespoon of cumin seeds
- Add one green chilli and broken dry red chillies
- Lastly, add neem patti
- Put the tadka on dahi rice and mix well
Finish by tossing in fresh coriander leaves, and your bowl of comfort-filled dahi chawal is ready.
Vikram suggests to enjoy his version of curd-rice, or Thayir Sadam, and have it alongside potato fries for the ultimate light, tasty, and soulful evening meal.
