Cannes Film Festival 2025: Janhvi Kapoor pairs Rs 15 lakh Hermès bag with airport look as she heads for her red carpet debut
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport this morning (16th May), effortlessly combining comfort and style in a knit top paired with denim jeans.
The gorgeous Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Cannes debut this year, and the countdown has already begun. This morning, she was snapped at the airport looking easygoing and fashionable in a knit top, giving us major outfit inspiration for casual outings, coffee dates, traveling, and more. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to walk the Cannes red carpet for the first time, and it seems she’s already making heads turn with her fashion choices. For the airport, she chose a knit sweater top featuring a subtle V-neckline and a sleeveless design. It’s simple but definitely not boring—perfect for an effortlessly stylish look.
Rocking the dynamic duo of a knit top and denim, the style icon chose straight-leg jeans. They featured a high-waist fit and an easygoing silhouette that perfectly balanced style and comfort. Her ensemble is ideal for casual days out.
Adding a luxurious touch to her airport look, the Bawaal actress carried a classy arm candy—a red Hermès Birkin bag worth approximately Rs 1,529,700. For another cool accessory, she shaded her eyes with black-tinted sunglasses. Her hair was tied back in a neat bun, with no strands left loose.
Janhvi Kapoor’s skin looked flawless with a natural no-makeup glow. She chose to flaunt her natural beauty, adding just a hydrating finish to her lips with a simple lip balm. For footwear, she prioritized comfort, slipping into black shoes.
If you’re after a look that’s equally stylish and comfortable, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent airport outfit is definitely one to bookmark. The classic combination of a knit top and denim jeans, paired with minimal makeup and luxurious accessories, makes a subtle yet lasting impression without trying too hard.
