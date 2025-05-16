Is BTS’ Jungkook working out just to make Jimin pass out daily? Idol jokes about ‘getting hit’ during Jin’s live

Fans got more than just a music treat on May 16, 2025. They also got a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse into Jungkook’s daily workouts and Jimin’s playful misery over it. BTS' eldest member Jin delighted fans worldwide with his long-awaited musical comeback today.

Dropping his new solo album Echo, the singer kicked off the day with the release of the title track Don’t Say You Love Me. It is a hauntingly beautiful ballad accompanied by a cinematic, emotionally charged music video. But that wasn’t the only treat ARMYs received.

To celebrate his return, Jin went live on Weverse, where he interacted with fans in real time. He reacted to the newly released MV, and filled the atmosphere with his signature humor and warmth. While his solo presence was already enough to keep fans entertained, things took an unexpected turn. The moment his fellow BTS members began joining in the comments, the live transformed into a hilarious group chat. They turned Jin’s quiet live into a full-on BTS mini reunion in the chat box.

Jungkook, Jimin, V, and J-Hope joined the live one after the other. They flooded the comment section with teasing messages, random banter, and chaotic inside jokes. Their playful energy reminded ARMYs of the golden BTS variety show days. RM and SUGA didn’t appear during the live, but the rest more than made up for their absence with their over-the-top interactions.

What caught the most attention, however, was the unexpected topic of Jungkook’s intense workout regime; and how Jimin hilariously confessed to being its most frequent victim. During the stream, Jin entertained fans with doodles and challenged them to guess what he was drawing. One fan guessed that one of his abstract sketches looked like Jimin and Jungkook in the middle of a fight. Jimin, who was following along in the comments, jumped in with a cheeky response: “Lol. Can you fight Jungkook? You just get hit. Lol.”

He then continued the joke in another comment, saying that the next mysterious drawing represented: “What Jungkook does to me every day.” J-Hope, clearly enjoying the moment, laughed at the commentary and the image that looked like someone passing out. It only added to the humor, suggesting that Jimin is regularly 'passed out' by Jungkook’s sheer strength. Jimin wrapped it up with one final comment: “The Jungkook who went to workout today…”

These comments not only sparked widespread laughter but also reignited conversation among fans about Jungkook’s physical transformation. Ever since entering military service, Jungkook and V have both visibly bulked up. Many are noticing the difference in their latest public appearances and training content.

Now, with Jungkook reportedly continuing his daily workout routine, fans are both swooning and ‘concerned’ for Jimin’s safety. Social media platforms were immediately filled with reactions. ARMYs shared screengrabs of the comments and Jin’s puzzled reactions. They are posting memes about Jimin ‘barely surviving’ Jungkook’s strength.

Beyond the playful chaos, Jin’s live was a heartfelt reminder of BTS’ unshakable bond. Despite their time apart due to military enlistment, their bond remains lively and deeply affectionate. Now that Jin is officially back from the military and promoting new music, all eyes are on the approaching summer. The remaining BTS members are expected to complete their service in June 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for a full-group reunion.

