'Male actors are getting Rs 45 crore': Maharani's Huma Qureshi claims she isn't paid equally despite her show being 'most-watched'

Huma Qureshi has established herself as a strong presence in the digital entertainment world, particularly through her powerful role as Rani Bharti in the series Maharani. In a recent interview, she reflected on how the rise of OTT platforms has created new career opportunities for actors like herself. However, she also raised a pressing issue within the industry, the longstanding problem of unequal pay. She pointed out that despite Maharani being one of the most-watched shows, she is still not paid on par with her male counterparts, some of whom are earning fees as high as Rs 45 crore.

In an interview with India Today, Huma Qureshi highlighted the popularity of Maharani, calling it perhaps the most-watched and most-loved series. However, she candidly addressed the ongoing issue of gender-based pay disparity in the OTT space.

Despite leading the show as its central character, she revealed that her earnings don’t come close to what male actors make for similar roles. She expressed disappointment over the fact that, even when a female actor drives the success of a series, men still command significantly higher salaries.

Referring to industry chatter about male stars earning as much as Rs 45 crores for OTT projects, she questioned the justification behind such a wide gap.

When questioned about the ongoing pay gap in the industry, Huma Qureshi admitted that no clear explanation is ever provided: "It’s just the way it is." Still, she remains hopeful that continued dialogue around the issue could bring change.

She noted that many in the industry are now rejecting mediocre content and pushing for stories that truly matter. While she appreciated the way streaming platforms have opened doors for actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, and herself.

Huma also voiced concern that OTT content is beginning to feel repetitive. She emphasized the importance of innovation in storytelling to keep the space dynamic and impactful.

Professionally, Huma Qureshi is set to return as Rani Bharti in the upcoming fourth season of Maharani. The show, which has seen strong success over its previous three installments, delves into the socio-political landscape of Bihar. Interestingly, the storyline also draws influence from real-life events, which adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.

