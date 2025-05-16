Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash gear up for biggest clash with Dhamaal 4, Love & War and Toxic; Details

It was only last month that the team of Dhamaal 4 announced the schedule wrap of their highly anticipated comedy caper. The fourth installment already has everyone’s attention, and now taking a step further, the makers have announced that the film will be released on Eid 2026. This would imply that it will be locking horns with two other big releases-Toxic and Love & War, that are also releasing in the same week, i.e., March 19 and March 20, 2026, respectively.

Advertisement

On May 16, the makers of Dhamaal 4 shared the picture with it's cast members. It has been revealed in the caption that the film will be released next year on Eid 2026. The post was captioned, "Get ready to laugh till it hurts! #Dhamaal4 storms theatres on Eid 2026, don’t miss the madness!"

Take a look

It is important to point out that the exact release date of Dhamaal 4 is yet to be ascertained. Nonetheless, Eid week positions its release coinciding with Toxic and Love & War's release.

For the unversed, it was earlier this year in March that Yash shared a new poster of his highly-awaited film, Toxic. He announced that the film will be releasing on March 19, 2026. It implied that he will be locking horns with his Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor at the box office for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

As per the industry rumors, Love & War is expected to be postponed, but nothing has officially been confirmed by the makers. Therefore, if we go by what the makers have already announced, it will be released on March 20, 2026.

Speaking of Dhamaal 4, the fourth installment of the beloved franchise is directed by Indra Kumar. Led by Ajay Devgn, it will feature Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand in the key roles.

It was in March 2025 that the makers announced Malshej Ghat schedule wrap-up. It was also revealed that they will start rolling its Mumbai schedule next.

On the professional front, Ajay also has De De Pyaar 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: No Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal’s SHOCKING confirmation about Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s film will leave you in tears