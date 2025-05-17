BTS’ Jin and Cha Eun Woo upstaged by THIS 2nd-gen star in May’s male K-pop rankings; find out who

May brought more than just blooming flowers and comeback buzz — it brought fierce competition. And in the world of male K-pop idols, few things are as closely watched or hotly debated as the monthly brand reputation rankings.

Fans were sure they knew how this one would play out. BTS' Jin, recently back and already radiating post-military charm, took 2nd place. Cha Eun Woo took 3rd place.

But rankings have a way of surprising audiences, especially when someone from K-pop’s golden era steps in and turns the tables without warning. With no new release or viral moment in sight, it wasn’t hype that did it — it was legacy.

A quiet storm from the 2nd generation was brewing. And when the results dropped, it wasn’t just fans who were stunned — the industry felt the shift too.

Who says second-gen idols are done? G-Dragon just reminded everyone — the legends never really leave the stage. They just wait for the perfect moment to strike.

For the third straight month, G-Dragon tops the list, proving that real impact doesn’t need a constant spotlight — just a legacy and a name that still echoes across generations. With a whopping 4,679,825 brand points, he didn’t just rank; he dominated.

Over a month, from April 17 to May 17 KST, the Korea Brand Reputation Index analyzed extensive data on 755 male K-pop idols, tracking their influence across fan engagement, media exposure, communication, and community activities.

Let's look at how the top ranks shaped up in May month:

Top 30 Male K-Pop Idols in Brand Value—May 2025

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Jin (BTS)

Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)

Jimin (BTS)

Jungkook (BTS)

Park Ji Hoon

V (BTS)

SUGA (BTS)

Kang Daniel

Yoon Doojoon (Highlight)

j-hope (BTS)

Wonbin (RIIZE)

Heechul (Super Junior)

Sung Hanbin (ZEROBASEONE)

Yang Yoseob (Highlight)

RM (BTS)

Hwang Min Hyun

Baekhyun (EXO)

Key (SHINee)

Lee Gikwang (Highlight)

Sohee (RIIZE)

Kyuhyun (Super Junior)

Juyeon (THE BOYZ)

Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

Sungchan (RIIZE)

Kai (EXO)

Daesung (BIGBANG)

San (ATEEZ)

Taemin (SHINee)

BTS’ Jin secured the second spot with an impressive 4,419,595 points, closely followed by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who claimed third place with a total of 4,343,362 points. Congratulations, GD.

