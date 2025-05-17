Tom Cruise Desires to Make 'Bollywood-Style' Film in India: 'It's an Amazing Country...'

Tom Cruise, who is currently busy promoting his film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, sat down with Indian actress Avneet Kaur to confess his love for India and Bollywood.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the Hollywood actor is seen talking about his desire to work on a Bollywood-style film, because he is enamoured by the Indian way of filmmaking that is full of vibrant scenes, dance numbers, and peppy songs.

He shared, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films; the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it," adding that he loves watching musicals from different countries, and Bollywood movies remain on top of his list.

"You can just break out into a song—it's so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act," he shared.

Cruise also shared that he cannot wait to go back to India because he has so many friends in the country. "I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that," he added.

The actor also took a trip down memory lane and recalled the time he visited the Taj Mahal and spent time in Mumbai. He praised the country for its vibrant culture, cinema, and people. He stressed that he remembers every moment quite vividly.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action spy film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The film hit the theatres in India today (May 17). In the United States, the film will release on May 19.