Mission Impossible 8 Box Office India Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Tom Cruise’s film targets strong opening amid parallel run with Raid 2

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office India Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has set its foot in cinemas today, i.e., on May 17, 2025. The film marks the comeback of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, the lead character played by none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Mission: Impossible 8 is targeting a solid opening while competing with Raid 2.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning takes us back to the journey of Ethan Hunt, who continues his adventures while picking up events from the previous installment, Mission: Impossible 7. The latest spy action movie has high expectations to open big at the Indian box office, thanks to its phenomenal pre-sales. It is running parallel to the Bollywood release, Raid 2.

The word of mouth of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning shall be mixed to positive. This is to note that the first-day figure of the eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise will be identical to what the Ajay Devgn starrer earned on its opening day, i.e., Rs 17 crore.

Apart from the Raid sequel, Mission: Impossible 8 will also lock horns with Kesari Chapter 2 and Final Destination: Bloodlines at the box office. The Tom Cruise-led movie will perform better than these two films. While the Kesari sequel collected Rs 7 crore on its opening day, the supernatural horror movie earned Rs 5.25 crore on the first day.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning serves as the final installment of the Mission Impossible series. It is the direct sequel to the 2023 release, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Led by Tom Cruise, the franchise is based on Bruce Geller's 1966 TV series of the same name.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

