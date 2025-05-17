Did BTS’ V and IU dine with 2AM’s Lim Seulong amid rising dating rumors?

BTS’ V and IU dating? That’s the K-pop cliffhanger everyone’s obsessed with—but the truth might just be way more wholesome (and way less dramatic) than the rumors suggest.

On May 15 KST, photos of IU and V at a swanky Seoul restaurant exploded across social media, igniting yet another round of dating speculation. The blurry image showed V sitting across from a woman in a bucket hat and checkered shirt, classic IU fashion cues, and fans instantly began connecting the dots. Was this a quiet birthday dinner for IU? A romantic reunion? Or something else entirely?

Advertisement

Plot twist: it wasn’t just the two of them. Fresh accounts revealed that IU and V were joined by 2AM’s Lim Seulong and another female acquaintance—not your average date night duo. And fans were quick to clear the air.

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Seulong is IU’s longtime friend and traditionally has birthday dinners that include the 2AM singer. Think it was just a fun celebration amongst four buds. :)” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Taehyung and IU were having dinner with Seulong, one of IU’s best friends and another woman. She really introduced him to her close circle of friends. So happy that he’s surrounded by people who really love him.”

Still others wanted to set the record straight about the nature of the meetup, especially in light of swirling rumors about an upcoming K-drama project. One fan clarified, “They can just hang out and have a fun time as friends, not solely for the project. As much as I want actor Tae to make a comeback, let’s not spread misinfo about K-drama script.”

Advertisement

For context, BTS' V and IU first linked up professionally in IU’s cinematic music video Love Wins All earlier this year, just before V began his military service. Their on-screen pairing as the tragic duo “Taejoon” and “Jihye” left fans emotionally wrecked—and maybe a little too eager to imagine real-life sparks.

While the dinner sighting naturally stirred up all kinds of speculation, the vibe from fans in the know is clear: this was likely just a friendly get-together between longtime pals and mutual acquaintances.

BTS' V, currently serving in the Special Duty Team of the military police, is set to return to civilian life on June 10. Until then, fans seem happy to know he’s spending his downtime with good company, celebrating IU’s birthday with a cozy dinner among friends.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ V take leave from military to dine with IU for her birthday? Fans want Love Wins All duo to star in K-drama together