Tom Cruise Weighs In on Ana de Armas’ Ballerina Amid Romance Rumors: ‘It’s Right in That Tone’
Tom Cruise praises his rumored partner Ana de Armas ahead of her action-packed debut in Ballerina.
Tom Cruise is, without a doubt, one of the best action stars in the world. With speculation swirling about his romantic involvement with Ana de Armas, the Mission: Impossible star has shared some intriguing words.
In case you didn’t know, Ana de Armas will next be seen in the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina. The movie features an intriguing storyline, thrilling action, and fight sequences that are sure to leave you amazed.
Speaking to influencer Javier Ibarreche in a recent clip, Tom Cruise said, “It just kicks a**, it’s right in that tone.”
The Jerry Maguire actor shared his thoughts after watching Ana de Armas' latest film, expressing that he loved the movie.
Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been dating for a while, with both stars spotted together on several occasions.
Some claim that the Knives Out actress and Tom Cruise are simply collaborating on a new project.
Notably, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted dining together before Valentine’s Day, and recently, Ana was seen traveling in Cruise’s helicopter.
Ballerina follows a woman on her path to becoming an assassin, facing many questions along the way. John Wick fans will be excited to know the film features a cameo by Keanu Reeves.
Meanwhile, the fifth John Wick installment has been announced. As for Tom Cruise, he’s riding high with the success of Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning.