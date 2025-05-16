Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for hubby Vicky Kaushal will make you believe in true love all over again; Kareena Kapoor showers love

Vicky Kaushal must have been flooded with lovely wishes, flowers, and gifts today. Well, on his birthday, the actor does deserve this kind of special treatment, right? His adorable wife Katrina Kaif also showcased PDA as she wished her doting husband with a cute selfie.

Minutes ago, on May 16, 2025, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and broke the internet with her cute birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal. The Merry Christmas actress dropped an adorable selfie with only half their face visible. She penned in the caption, "Happy Vicky Day," accompanied by a love-struck and cake emoji.

Katrina Kaif’s wish for Vicky Kaushal:

Soon after the love-soaked image made its way to social media, the fans of Vic-Kat couldn’t stop commenting on how they’re just made for each other. The admirers were joined by many B-town celebs who were just melting upon seeing the photo. Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a red heart and rainbow emoji in the comments section while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar penned, “Happy B Vicky.”

They were joined by actress Mini Mathur, who wished, “Happy happy happy to our Vicky.” Sunny Kaushal, Sophie Choudry, Anand Tiwari, and more also extended their warm wishes to the Bad Newz actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and others shower love on the couple:

The day started with the Chhaava actor’s proud father, Sham Kaushal, wishing his ‘puttar’ on his big day with a beautiful video. In the clip, the star can be seen matching steps with his dad, proving he is the best son.

Expressing his love in the captions, senior Kaushal wrote, “Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life…Love u Puttar. Wish u a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud & blessed to have u as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi.”

Sham Kaushal’s wish for Vicky Kaushal:

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s work front, the actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The upcoming mass entertainer will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles.

