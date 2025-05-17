Diddy's 'S*x Slave' Jonathan Oddi Fears Music Mogul Despite Being in Prison, Reveals His Ex-Wife

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault and s*xual abuse

Tonia Troutwine, the ex-wife of Jonathan Oddi, who previously claimed that he served as a "s*x slave" to Sean "Diddy" Combs, is speaking out about her former spouse’s feelings about the music mogul. She revealed that even though Diddy is incarcerated, Oddi fears retaliation and is afraid for his life.

Tonia Troutwine, Oddi’s ex-wife, told TMZ that Jonathan remains deeply afraid of Diddy, who is currently facing serious federal charges, including racketeering and s*x trafficking. Despite Diddy being locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and Oddi jailed at the Miami-Dade County Jail in Florida, Tonia says his fear still lingers.

However, Tonia added that Oddi feels somewhat relaxed behind bars due to the physical distance between himself and the Bad Boy Records founder. "He feels more protected in jail, being away from Diddy," she said.

Tonia also claimed that her ex-husband’s life took a dark turn after his "freak-offs" with Diddy and Cassie Ventura became public knowledge. “Everything that went down with Diddy destroyed him,” she said.

She added that before the alleged encounters, Oddi was a disciplined and health-conscious individual who lived a clean lifestyle, avoiding alcohol and drugs.

This past week in Manhattan court, Cassie, Diddy’s former girlfriend, testified that she suspected Jonathan Oddi had recorded one of their "freak-offs" back in 2013. During her testimony, defense attorney Anna Estevao played an audio clip where Cassie allegedly threatened to kill a DJ she believed had possession of the video.

Jonathan Oddi first grabbed headlines in 2018 after an alleged shootout at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. At the time, he was arrested and later charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed burglary, and armed grand theft. It was during questioning related to this incident that Oddi first alleged he had been involved with Diddy and Cassie in s*xual activities.

Oddi is currently awaiting trial for the 2018 charges, and Tonia says they are still in communication.

