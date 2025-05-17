Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial: Protégé Aubrey O’Day Reveals If She’ll Testify Amid Cassie Ventura’s Explosive Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Aubrey O’Day, former protégé of Sean “Diddy” Combs and lead singer of Danity Kane, has confirmed she will not testify in Diddy’s ongoing sex trafficking trial. Her comments come after widespread speculation and reports of a potential subpoena, following a recent Instagram post from New York and her vocal history of criticizing the hip-hop mogul.

Speaking on the premiere episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s iHeartRadio podcast covering the trial, O’Day addressed rumors head-on. “No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of,” she said. “I was contacted by Homeland Security and did have a meeting with them, but I’m not testifying.”

The confusion arose after O’Day posted a video from New York on May 14, accompanied by a caption reading, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” and a justice-themed emoji — leading fans to believe she was preparing to appear in court.

O’Day, who gained fame on MTV’s Making the Band 3 in 2005 and signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, has been an outspoken critic of him in recent years. She previously called his indictment a “win for women” and has shown public support for alleged victims, including Cassie Ventura, who is the prosecution’s key witness.

Speaking on Cassie’s testimony, which included harrowing accounts of being forced into “freak offs” during their decade-long relationship, O’Day said, “It feels very honest. It feels very open, vulnerable, and horrific.” She also praised Ventura’s evolution, saying, “To see her come out the other side and view it differently makes me proud of her.”

O’Day highlighted one part of the testimony where Cassie described a disturbing text exchange with Diddy: “‘You don’t want to do the freak out now. You so predictable.’ That’s a statement groomers make,” she remarked.

Though she won’t be taking the witness stand, Aubrey O’Day remains a vocal observer of the trial and a firm supporter of those speaking out against Diddy. Her insights add another layer of context to the complex and ongoing legal battle that has gripped the music industry. As testimony continues, all eyes remain on the courtroom — and on the growing number of voices breaking their silence.

