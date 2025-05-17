Han So Hee’s mother receives another suspended prison sentence in appeal trial for illegal gambling den operation

Han So Hee is making headlines once again — but not for a new drama role or fan event. This time, it’s due to legal troubles involving her mother, who has once again received a suspended prison sentence for running multiple illegal gambling operations.

On May 16, the Chuncheon District Court sentenced 55-year-old Ms. Shin, the mother of actress Han So Hee, to one year in prison for her role in running illegal gambling operations. However, the court suspended the sentence for two years, which means she won't serve time behind bars as long as she doesn't break the law during that period. She was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

Han So Hee’s agency released a statement distancing the actress from her mother’s actions:

“This is a personal matter involving Han So Hee’s mother. The actress only became aware of the situation through media reports. We apologize for the discomfort caused by this issue, which is unrelated to her professional activities.”

The court revealed that Ms Shin had opened a total of seven illegal gambling venues. She reportedly received special access codes and management credentials from someone she met through the messaging app Telegram—an individual connected to a broader underground gambling ring. Posing as adult PC gaming rooms, these establishments were used for online gambling, including high-stakes games like baccarat.

Most of these operations were based in the city of Wonju, while others were located in Ulsan and Gyeongju. Authorities stated that Shin either partnered with existing PC room operators or opened new venues under borrowed names. The profits were reportedly shared between her and her collaborators, with revenue based on the customers’ gambling losses and the total amount. This isn’t the first time Ms. Shin has been in legal trouble. In 2020, Han So Hee apologized publicly after her mother was involved in a debt scandal.

Despite the drama in her personal life, Han So Hee continues to thrive in the spotlight. Fans are still rooting for her, especially since she’s always been real about her tough upbringing and the struggles she's faced along the way.