WATCH: Ram Charan returns home in style with wife Upasana and Klin Kaara after unveiling wax statue in London

Ram Charan had recently been in London, where he unveiled his new wax statue at Madame Tussaud's. Following the same, the actor, along with his wife Upasana Konidela and Klin Kaara, has returned home.

In a papped video from the airport, the actor donned a casual avatar with his black and tan combo outfit. Along with the stylish look, he appeared in a sleek black cap with a pair of dark shades, accentuated by his heavy beard.

Advertisement

See Ram Charan returning here:

Ram Charan had made history recently after he was proudly honored with a wax statue in London. The wax figure features him alongside his furry buddy Rhyme, making it the second puppy to be immortalized as a statue in Madame Tussauds after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi.

As the actor was welcomed with a huge fanfare, he was seen alongside his parents, wife, and daughter in London. After the unveiling, the statue is said to be transferred to Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor was last seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer. The political action drama featured the story of an honest IAS officer who is set on reforming the political system and making it corruption-free.

The movie, directed by Shankar, featured the actor in a dual role with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The film had met with negative reviews on release and underperformed at the box office. Game Changer is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is next set to appear in the film Peddi. The upcoming sports drama actioner is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie is slated to release on March 27, 2026, and features an ensemble cast of actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and more.

ALSO READ: Thug Life trailer OUT: Kamal Haasan starrer is gritty gangster saga, unfolding father-son rivalry