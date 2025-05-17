Orry spitting through Khushi Kapoor’s heart is not what we expected to see on our feed; WATCH to believe

Khushi Kapoor never fails to set major vacation goals. Her social media feed is filled with aesthetic glimpses from her getaways. However, internet sensation Orry spitting through the actress’ heart on a beach is certainly not what we expected to see. Don’t believe it? Watch the video below, which will leave you in splits.

Advertisement

Today, May 17, 2025, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video with Khushi Kapoor. The clip showed Orry taking a sip of his drink before helping Khushi make a heart with her hands. He joined his own hands with hers and spat right through the space in the middle. The actress even let out a small shriek at his action.

The caption of the post read, “4 loved ones.”

Have a look at Orry’s post here!

Reacting to the post, Khushi Kapoor said, “When u told me to make a heart I didn’t know u were gonna spit through it (heart hands emoji).” Netizens couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section. One person said, “Orry you're totally unpredictable.......omg I can't take my eyes off from khushi,” while another wrote, “Unpredictable friends are fun.”

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor treated her fans to a stunning photo dump from the vacation. The first one was a sun-kissed picture of the Loveyapa actress in a bikini. There was a shot of the beautiful view. Another slide captured Khushi in a sweet moment near the shore. There were some more candid pictures and a selfie with Orry.

Advertisement

Khushi simply captioned the post with a yellow heart. Check it out!

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she was missing her sister in the comments section. She said, “I miss you’ll,” while their cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Beauty, miss u.” Orry stated, “I aspire to be this pretty.” Many netizens complimented Khushi’s beauty. A user stated, “You’re so pretty khushiii,” and another mentioned, “my favorite girl in the world.” Some showered their love with heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025 selection Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa shares what surprised him about Janhvi Kapoor on sets; find out