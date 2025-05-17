Conclave Star Ralph Fiennes Joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping As President Snow

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has welcomed Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow. It is the sixth installment of the hit series and will arrive in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Fiennes will star as President Snow in his middle age. He has been delivering award-winning performances. He was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Conclave. He also stars in Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later.

The character Fiennes will take on is 40 years older than what was seen in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. His narrative is set two decades prior to Katniss Everdeen's ascension.

The part of Snow was also acted by Donald Sutherland. The younger version was played by Tom Blyth in the prequel of 2023. Fiennes brings his own take on the dominant Panem leader.

Francis Lawrence will once again be at the helm after having directed all of the movies in the series since 2012's Catching Fire. Producer Nina Jacobson told Variety, "We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena."

Jacobson added, "Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

Alongside Ralph Fiennes' President Snow, Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird, McKenna Grace is cast as Maysilee Donner, and Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee. Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lili Taylor as Mags and Ben Wang are also featured in the movie.

