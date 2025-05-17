Thug Life trailer OUT: Kamal Haasan starrer is gritty gangster saga, unfolding father-son rivalry

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR is all set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped its massive trailer, packed with action and grit.

The 2-minute-long trailer of this gangster saga presents a complex tale of grey-shaded characters, with a dominating father-son bond turning sour with rivalry.

Advertisement

Watch the Thug Life trailer here: