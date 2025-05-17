Mission Impossible 8 India Box Office Mission Impossible 8 India Box Office Vihaan Samat about Radhikka Madan Final Destination: Bloodlines Katrina Kaif's wish for Vicky Kaushal Zahan Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Dhamaal 4, Love & War Toxic clash Aamir Khan

Thug Life trailer OUT: Kamal Haasan starrer is gritty gangster saga, unfolding father-son rivalry

Check out the trailer for Kamal Haasan-Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

By Goutham S
Published on May 17, 2025  |  05:13 PM IST |  4K
Thug Life trailer OUT: Kamal Haasan starrer is gritty gangster saga, unfolding father-son rivalry (PC: RKFI, X)

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR is all set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped its massive trailer, packed with action and grit.

The 2-minute-long trailer of this gangster saga presents a complex tale of grey-shaded characters, with a dominating father-son bond turning sour with rivalry.

Watch the Thug Life trailer here:


Credits: YouTube (Saregama Tamil)
