Dawn Richard Testifies Against Diddy in S*x Trafficking Trial, Recounts Harrowing Abuse

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

Dawn Richard, former member of the girl group Danity Kane, took the witness stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial on Friday, May 16, delivering a chilling testimony about a 2009 incident where she claims to have witnessed the music mogul physically assault his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Richard also detailed her own alleged abuse at Diddy’s hands, reinforcing the prosecution’s argument that Combs operated in a long-standing environment of manipulation, violence, and intimidation.

Richard, 41, recounted a 2009 incident at Diddy’s Los Angeles home where she said she saw the rapper screaming at Cassie, demanding to know “where the f*** his eggs” were, before allegedly hitting her in the head and kicking her to the ground. “He came over to the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the head,” Richard testified. “She fell to the ground.”

She went on to describe Diddy dragging Cassie by the hair up the stairs and later telling Richard and fellow artist Kalenna Harper that what they saw was “passion.” Richard also claimed he threatened them, saying, “People who say something can end up missing.”

The singer, who rose to fame under Diddy’s mentorship on MTV’s Making the Band 3, also spoke about her own traumatic experiences. In a prior lawsuit filed days before Diddy’s arrest in 2024, Richard alleged that he manipulated, terrorized, and sexually abused her. Among the claims were forced 48-hour rehearsals without sleep, unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate touching, and being locked in a car for two hours while screaming for help. She also said she witnessed abuse of others, including Diddy’s late girlfriend Kim Porter.

Diddy’s legal team moved to strike Richard’s testimony, claiming it was irrelevant to the sex trafficking charges. However, prosecutors argue the pattern of alleged violence and coercion is critical to understanding the larger scope of abuse.

Diddy has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after multiple denied bail requests. As his high-profile trial continues, testimonies from accusers like Richard and Cassie aim to shed light on what prosecutors allege is a decades-long culture of abuse within the music mogul’s orbit.

