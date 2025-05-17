The White Lotus Star Walton Goggins' Wife Reacts to Aimee Lou Wood Infidelity Rumors

As speculation grew about Walton Goggins’ romance with his The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood, the actor’s wife, Nadia Conners, made her first public comments.

The rumors began after Goggins, 53, and Wood, 31, played a couple with a significant age difference in the third season of the popular HBO series. Their intense on-screen storyline, combined with off-screen interactions and Instagram updates, fueled talk that their chemistry extended beyond the screen.

During a recent interview, Conners dismissed the rumors, attributing the public’s reaction to how deeply audiences connected with the fictional romance. She also acknowledged that the attention was a testament to her husband’s rising popularity following the show’s success.

Conners told Hello! Magazine, “It’s odd to see it, but it’s a sign of how much people were invested in the fictional characters. I take it as an indication that he’s become quite popular.”

Goggins and Conners have been married since 2011 and share a 14-year-old son. The couple recently collaborated on the movie The Uninvited, with Conners directing and Goggins starring in the lead role. Although Goggins admitted they experienced creative tension due to their strong personalities, he noted that they eventually developed a productive working relationship.

Meanwhile, gossip surrounding Goggins and Wood intensified earlier this year when they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Tensions escalated after Saturday Night Live aired a skit mocking Wood’s accent and appearance.

While Goggins responded to the skit with good humor on social media, Wood publicly condemned it and was later seen visibly upset in public. The SNL cast member involved eventually apologized, and efforts were made to resolve the issue privately.

Despite the drama, Wood later confirmed that she and Goggins had recently spent time together and maintained a cordial relationship. She reflected on their experience working on the series and noted that they hadn’t had enough time to fully process it until recently.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood both attended the 2025 Met Gala but arrived separately and did not walk the red carpet together. They later unfollowed—and then refollowed—each other on social media, subtly suggesting that any rumored feud may now be behind them.

