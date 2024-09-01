'Hate This Man': Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Draws Flak For Allegedly Using Gay Slur

Nicki Minaj’s fanbase has unapologetically called out her husband, Kenneth Petty, for allegedly using a gay slur. It is well-known that a significant portion of her male fanbase consists of gay individuals.

To provide some context, on Friday, Petty appeared in the rapper’s TikTok Live. During the livestream, Minaj spoke about not letting anyone "steal" one's happiness. While sitting behind her, Petty allegedly agreed, saying, "That’s right, especially little f--s or f--k boys."

The Barbz were quick to react, criticizing him for his statement on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter). One person commented, "I hate this man." Another added, "It’s giving the popular girl who says she’s for the gays but lets her boyfriend say slurs while she laughs."

People also pointed out that this isn't the first time Kenneth Petty has made such remarks, and they criticized Nicki Minaj for not correcting him. Many took the opportunity to highlight various instances where Petty has made similar comments.

However, it appears that Minaj might be facing even more problems. Recently, she was sued by Tameer Peak, a 28-year-old individual, and admirer of the rapper, who is seeking $5 million in damages for “reputational hatred, emotional distress, and financial loss,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

Peak alleges that in 2017, Minaj referred to him as a “paid mole sent to sabotage her.” He claims that Minaj invited him to her hotel, and then, in front of 100,000 viewers, she allegedly "embarrassed" him.

Advertisement

Peak also claims that Petty "battered him" during a Super Bowl LIV event in 2020. Additionally, he alleges that it was implied by the Super Bass rapper that he was on welfare. She allegedly called him "one sandwich short of a picnic" and referred to him as a "stalker" who made false claims about working for her.

Judd Burstein, Minaj’s lawyer, told TMZ that Peak had been harassing the musician for years on social media before trying to take financial advantage with the lawsuit. The attorney added that Peak will “regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

ALSO READ: Is Legal Consent Needed To Make Digital Replicas Of Dead Artists? All We Know About California's New AI Law