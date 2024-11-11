HBO And Max 2025 Teaser: White Lotus, Peacemaker, Gemstones, And More; Check Out The Complete Lineup

HBO and Max have a powerful series lineup for 2025! The 2-minute teaser released by the studio Dune: Prophecy, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The White Lotus, and other unseen clips highlighted the 15 shows in the lineup, which include season three of The White Lotus, It: Welcome to Derry, season two of Peacemaker, and season four of The Righteous Gemstones.

The 2025 docket also showed clips of And Just Like That, Bookie, Hacks, The Gilded Age, The Rehearsal, and Conan O’Brien Must Go.

In addition to these series, the Game of Thrones’s second spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is also headed for its release next year. New seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will also be released next year.

The Miniseries Task, The Chair Company, Rachel Sennott’s untitled comedy series, the docuseries Celtics City, and Pee-Wee, As Himself are also on the list. The teaser dropped alongside the final season of The Penguin, the spin-off series revolving around Colin Farrell’s titular villain, who debuted in the 2022 The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Max has become a vast streaming platform with massive franchises like House of The Dragon, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession, and more under its umbrella. However, in 2024, the studio witnessed a dip because of last year’s strikes by writers and actors, which pushed some planned 2024 releases to the following year.

In November 2024, several projects, such as 1971’s Dirty Harry, The Addams Family 2, The Extra Man, The Hangover, and the Jurassic Park series, will be released on the streaming platform. For the Holiday season, some classics, like 1938’s A Christmas Carol, 1983’s A Christmas Story, and 2003’s Elf, will be released on Max and HBO.