Here's why Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose skipped his wedding with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, 58, has revealed surprising information about his wedding to Amber Heard and the impact it had on his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. On Wednesday, the actor testified in his defamation trial against his now-ex-wife in Fairfax, Virginia, and allegedly revealed that she and the 22-year-old actress and model, whom he shares with former Vanessa Paradis, did not get along.

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons,” he said during his testimony, according to PEOPLE. Johnny and Amber married in February 2015 on his own island in the Bahamas, and he allegedly told the court that she and several of her friends used drugs, including a "communal bag of MDMA," during their wedding celebration.

Johnny, who is also the father of a 20-year-old son named Jack, allegedly went on to explain that he and Amber did not have a prenuptial agreement and that subsequent conversations about acquiring one led them to disagree. He also allegedly said that he stayed in his turbulent marriage with Amber until 2017 because his "father stayed in his abusive marriage."

However, Johnny's statement follows his 2019 lawsuit against Amber over an op-ed she published for the Washington Post in 2018. She talked about surviving domestic abuse in it, and although she didn't mention Johnny by name, he thinks it was implied, and his successful acting career has suffered as a result. In the lawsuit, he seeks USD 50 million.

